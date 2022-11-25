CANTON — The village board took the final steps to accept a parcel of land from St. Lawrence University for the purpose of creating a public street.
The land is a strip that sits between Walgreens and SeaComm Federal Credit Union on East Main Street.
On Nov. 16, the Canton board approved the State Environmental Quality Review Act application before moving to accept the street.
The resolution to accept the property was passed without discussion.
“We have been working on this for a little while,” Mayor Michael E. Dalton said in October. “This is a street that was on paper between Walgreens and the credit union. … What this will do is bring a second means of egress back into the property the town recently purchased.”
The town recently completed the purchase of property on Stiles Avenue for the development of a salt and sand storage facility.
A new street would also open up a couple of landlocked parcels for development, Mayor Dalton said. Part of the street already exists and some of it would have to be developed by the village.
