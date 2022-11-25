CANTON — St. Lawrence University President Kathryn A. Morris announced that Alison Del Rossi will serve as the next Vice President of the University and Dean of Academic Affairs, beginning July 1.
Del Rossi is a professor of economics and has held the R. Sheldon ‘68 and Virginia H. Johnson endowed professorship in economics since 2017. Over her 23 years at the university, she has demonstrated her leadership skills in several administrative appointments, including as Associate Dean for Faculty Affairs for seven years, as Chair and Director of Graduate Studies in the education department, and most recently as Co-Chair of the economics department. She has been a faculty member since 1999.
“With a proven track record of success, Alison is well prepared to take on the challenges our next Dean will face. She is a well-respected teacher-scholar-mentor at St. Lawrence with experience leading change, while bringing a wealth of institutional knowledge to the position and a deep understanding of the complex issues we face as a community,” said Morris, adding that the University community showed overwhelming support for Del Rossi’s candidacy. “I am excited to work with Alison as our chief academic officer and as a key member of our senior leadership team.”
During her time as the Associate Dean of Faculty Affairs, Del Rossi led several initiatives that have had a lasting impact. They include a focus on expanding faculty diversity, significantly re-vamping New Faculty Orientation, enhancing mentoring of tenure-track faculty, increasing support for adjunct faculty, and promoting increased awareness and focus on academic integrity and honesty.
While overseeing the graduate program and education department, Del Rossi played a role in developing the new Master of Arts in Leadership degree. In addition, with great care, she helped the department navigate closure of several graduate programs.
Among her many leadership experiences as a faculty member, Del Rossi has twice served on the Professional Standards Committee, and she served as Co-Chair of the Recession Response and Planning Task Group during fall of 2009. In the latter capacity, she led a group of 14 faculty and staff members that studied the University’s budget to fulfill a charge of recommending ways to close a budget deficit.
While Del Rossi’s official duties as Dean will start on July 1, she will serve as Dean-elect beginning Jan. 1 and will take on increasing responsibilities over the spring semester. She will succeed Vice President and Dean of Academic Affairs Karl Schonberg, who has served since July 2016 and is expected to return to the faculty as a professor of government following a sabbatical after he completes his term at the end of June.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.