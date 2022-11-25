SLU economics professor named new VP, Dean for Academic Affairs

Alison Del Rossi

CANTON — St. Lawrence University President Kathryn A. Morris announced that Alison Del Rossi will serve as the next Vice President of the University and Dean of Academic Affairs, beginning July 1.

Del Rossi is a professor of economics and has held the R. Sheldon ‘68 and Virginia H. Johnson endowed professorship in economics since 2017. Over her 23 years at the university, she has demonstrated her leadership skills in several administrative appointments, including as Associate Dean for Faculty Affairs for seven years, as Chair and Director of Graduate Studies in the education department, and most recently as Co-Chair of the economics department. She has been a faculty member since 1999.

