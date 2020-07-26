POTSDAM — The Beta Zeta chapter of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity at St. Lawrence University recently donated a gift of $1,446 to the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Foundation to support the Hospital’s COVID-19 Response Fund.
Beta Theta Pi President Ben Quinlan reached out to the CPH Foundation to ask if there was any way his fraternity could help Canton-Potsdam Hospital with its COVID-19 Response. With the academic year cut short, the brotherhood wanted to find a way to continue their community service in the North Country even after they left campus.
Mr. Quinlan was provided information about the Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund, and the fraternity felt this was the perfect cause in which for them to get involved.
Monies from the Fund are used for providing telemedicine tools to deliver care that ensures safety for patients and providers; to purchase personal protective equipment to support Hospital staff; rent essential equipment; and to better prepare for any unexpected COVID-19 needs, should they arise.
The Canton-Potsdam Hospital Foundation exists to raise funds for the sole benefit of the patients served by the Hospital. Anyone interested in supporting patient care in their community may contact Foundation Executive Director April Grant, at (315) 261-5418. Donations can be mailed to the Foundation at 50 Leroy Street, Potsdam, NY 13676, or made online at https://www.cphgives.org/ways-give.
