CANTON — In a Friday message to the campus community, St. Lawrence University administrators announced a phased, in-person return of students for the fall semester beginning Aug. 26.
“The health and safety of the St. Lawrence University community remains our top priority,” the message reads in part. “We have upgraded our infrastructure and capacity for course instruction and campus safety, and will continue to do so over the summer, to ensure we are ready for any scenario that might present itself in the coming year.”
Based on any changing circumstances throughout the semester, SLU may engage in hybrid instruction, with in-person and online courses.
As recommended by the university’s Student Safe Travel Committee, all study abroad programs for the fall semester have been canceled. SLU reports students and families have been notified and that there is a process in place for those students to continue their academic progress next year.
The university’s various reopening committees have already received helpful feedback from students, families, faculty and staff, and requests continued feedback moving forward.
“We ask that you take advantage of every opportunity to contribute your perspectives,” administrators wrote. “They are vitally needed in our planning, to ensure that we meet the hopes and needs of the entire Laurentian community as best we can. Though many questions remain to be answered, we know we must plan for a fall semester that will require each of us of to adapt in many ways, and in the spirit of community safety, patience and flexibility will be asked of everyone.”
More details about the fall semester are expected in the coming weeks.
