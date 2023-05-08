CANTON — St. Lawrence University is among a select group named to The Princeton Review’s list of “Best Value Colleges” for 2023. The popular rankings publication narrowed down the list to 209 institutions from a total of over 650 surveyed.

This designation is based on the University’s academic competitiveness, affordability, and career preparedness. In addition, the University earned a No. 4 spot on Top 20 Best Private School Alumni Networks, a No. 19 spot on Best Schools for Making an Impact, and ranked tenth on the Top 20 Best Private Schools for Internships list.

