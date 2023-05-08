CANTON — St. Lawrence University is among a select group named to The Princeton Review’s list of “Best Value Colleges” for 2023. The popular rankings publication narrowed down the list to 209 institutions from a total of over 650 surveyed.
This designation is based on the University’s academic competitiveness, affordability, and career preparedness. In addition, the University earned a No. 4 spot on Top 20 Best Private School Alumni Networks, a No. 19 spot on Best Schools for Making an Impact, and ranked tenth on the Top 20 Best Private Schools for Internships list.
“St. Lawrence students are engaged, enthusiastic, and are interested in finding ways to have impact in the world around them,” said St. Lawrence University President Kathryn A. Morris. “This recognition is a testament to our faculty, staff, alumni, and parents’ commitment to our innovative liberal arts approach, and their belief in the potential of every student to become effective agents of change.”
To embrace future students’ evolving interests and meet the demands of a rapidly shifting job market, St. Lawrence has added six new majors over the last several years-finance, data science, digital media and film, public health, biomedical sciences, and pre-health chemistry. Each of these programs represents cutting-edge fields in which future Laurentians will have a competitive edge thanks to their liberal arts experiences, comprehensive career preparation, and alumni connections.
The University has invested in the spaces and technology needed to support hands-on learning and research in each of these programs. Students can take advantage of tools in the University’s podcasting studio, Bloomberg Finance Lab, and technology-enabled classrooms to gain the real-world skills they’ll need in their desired career paths and experience the return on the investment they made when they chose St. Lawrence.
In the past year, the Princeton Review has also ranked St. Lawrence No. 25 in Best Science Lab Facilities, No. 25 in Best-Run Colleges, and No. 13 in Most Active Student Government. These rankings are based on student feedback and reflect St. Lawrence’s commitment to each student’s holistic college experience-from academic enrichment to co-curricular opportunities.
St. Lawrence has a strong and growing reputation as a smart investment for students, especially those who aren’t afraid to tackle big challenges in order to make a meaningful impact. In 2022, Money Magazine named St. Lawrence one of the nation’s top 50 best-value liberal arts colleges based on an evaluation of the University’s outcomes, affordability, and quality of education.
St. Lawrence is also ranked among The Princeton Review’s Best Northeastern Colleges and is named as one of 50 schools in its Colleges That Create Futures list.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.