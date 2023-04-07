SLU named in sexual assault lawsuit

St. Lawrence University was served a lawsuit Thursday over an alleged sexual assault. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

 Tom Graser

CANTON — St. Lawrence University has been served with a lawsuit alleging the university ignored a complaint from a professor who claims she was raped by another professor who had influence over her career.

The complainant alleges in her suit that her colleague used a date-rape drug and assaulted her after a work meeting and dinner at his house on April 13, 2022.

