SLU names Troy Finn as Vice President for University Advancement

Troy Finn

CANTON — St. Lawrence University has named Troy Finn its Vice President for University Advancement, President Kathyrn A. Morris announced on March 27. Finn, who will be responsible for all fundraising and Laurentian engagement activities, plans to begin his duties on May 15.

Finn joins St. Lawrence from the University of New Hampshire where he currently serves as Deputy Chief Development Officer and has led the fundraising teams in raising $300 million since 2017. Prior to UNH, he held leadership roles in advancement at Harvard University, Columbia University, and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, where his work helped successfully complete transformational fundraising campaigns, each in excess of $1 billion.

