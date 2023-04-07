CANTON — St. Lawrence University has named Troy Finn its Vice President for University Advancement, President Kathyrn A. Morris announced on March 27. Finn, who will be responsible for all fundraising and Laurentian engagement activities, plans to begin his duties on May 15.
Finn joins St. Lawrence from the University of New Hampshire where he currently serves as Deputy Chief Development Officer and has led the fundraising teams in raising $300 million since 2017. Prior to UNH, he held leadership roles in advancement at Harvard University, Columbia University, and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, where his work helped successfully complete transformational fundraising campaigns, each in excess of $1 billion.
“Troy is a seasoned advancement executive with extensive experience in managing campaign planning and strategy,” said St. Lawrence University President Kathryn A. Morris. “He has demonstrated success as a fundraiser and relationship-builder at all levels and will bring new and different ideas and approaches to our fundraising and engagement efforts as the University prepares for our next fundraising campaign.”
Finn is a graduate of the College of the Holy Cross where he majored in philosophy. He earned a master’s degree in finance and administration from Harvard Extension School while working at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
“I look forward to partnering with President Morris, the trustees, the advancement team and St. Lawrence faculty and staff to amplify the philanthropic support that will sustain the mission of the University and create even greater impact for Laurentians,” said Finn.
