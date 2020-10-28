CANTON — Following an investigation into drug activity, St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies arrested a St. Lawrence University faculty member this week on felony possession charges.
Steven F. White, 65, of Canton, was charged at about 1:55 p.m. Tuesday with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
A multi-agency, undercover operation led police to allege Mr. White received assorted drugs from other countries at SLU. A search warrant was executed at his Main Street home, where about 2,100 grams of dimethyltryptamine, or DMT, a hallucinogenic and Schedule 1 controlled substance in the United States, were located. Schedule 1 substances, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration, have a high potential for abuse and do not currently have “an accepted medical use.”
Investigators at Mr. White’s residence said they also located about 200 ecstasy pills and about 50 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms.
Mr. White was appointed the Lewis Professor of Modern Languages at SLU in 2010, and serves as the co-chair of the modern languages department. The bilingual translator and poet has taught at SLU since 1987, and co-founded the university’s Caribbean and Latin American studies program. The university has now placed him on administrative leave.
He was virtually arraigned by Justice James T. Phillips Jr. in Morristown Town Court and remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Border Patrol and the Border Enforcement Security Task Force, Customs Border Protection, St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office, Potsdam and Canton police departments, St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force, U.S. Postal Inspection Services and the New York National Guard Counterdrug Task Force.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.