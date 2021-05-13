CANTON — St. Lawrence University’s alumni network earned a No. 3 ranking for the third time in four years from The Princeton Review and was included on their list of best value colleges in its most recent publication, The Best Value Colleges: 200 Schools with Exceptional ROI for Your Tuition Investment.
The University also ranked seventh on The Princeton Review’s Top 20 Best Private Schools for Internships list and 20th on the Top 20 Best Private Schools for Making an Impact.
“Every Laurentian knows that St. Lawrence has one of the most empowering alumni networks around, but it’s gratifying to see this confirmed by our peers who have placed our alumni practically at the top in the nation yet again,” said President William L. Fox in a prepared statement. “Throughout the last year, Laurentians have stepped up to help our students and newest graduates by taking part in virtual networking events and mentoring opportunities offered nearly every week throughout the year. When a St. Lawrence student comes calling, Laurentians are always at the ready, eager to mentor, guide, and support. That never seems to change, even when the world does.”
Throughout the last year, members of the St. Lawrence community have reimagined what the world will need from St. Lawrence and its graduates for years to come. Among the many changes being implemented is a comprehensive approach to career development at St. Lawrence in the new Center for Career Excellence, formerly known as Career Services. The Center, announced in October 2020 and made possible by a $3 million gift from alumna Hilary Ayn Valentine, Class of 1989, will link students, even before they matriculate, with career possibilities.
“Our goal is to put St. Lawrence at the forefront of career education,” said Jillian McKernan-Walley, director of the Center for Career Excellence. “Through the Center, St. Lawrence students will enjoy enhanced career immersion programming to improve their career knowledge and competencies, as well as continue to benefit from our nationally-ranked alumni network through increased mentorship and internship opportunities. When you couple this with St. Lawrence’s liberal arts experience, every piece will help prepare students to be even more competitive than they already are in the job market.”
According to the publication, the Best Alumni Network ranking is based on students’ ratings of alumni activity and visibility on campus, while the Best Schools for Internships list is based on students’ ratings of accessibility of internship placement at their school. More than 94 percent of recent St. Lawrence University graduates were either employed or attending graduate school less than one year after graduation and 73 percent took part in at least one internship experience. The University’s alumni network is routinely among the top two factors in helping new graduates find full-time employment.
