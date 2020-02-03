CANTON — St. Lawrence University President William L. Fox issued a message to students, faculty and staff Saturday evening about the death of a student.
Margaret Blackmon, a junior set to graduate in 2021 and a member of the equestrian team, died in her room Saturday morning, according to the president’s letter.
Ms. Blackmon was an anthropology major and was a three-year member of the riding team.
The school’s counseling team was on campus over the weekend, Mr. Fox said. He also recommended that students needing help could call campus Safety and Security or call Reachout of St. Lawrence County, a crisis and information hotline serving residents of St. Lawrence County, at 315-265-2422.
A memorial for Ms. Blackmon, who was a native of Poulsbo, Wash., will be held later in the semester.
The college did not indicate the cause of Ms. Blackmon’s death.
