CANTON — Following a competitive nationwide search, Anuva Anannya, a member of St. Lawrence University’s Class of 2022, has been selected for the 2022 National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship, an award that will fund her research-based master’s and doctoral degrees at an accredited U.S. institution of her choice.
The five-year fellowship program, which recognizes and supports outstanding graduate students in NSF-supported STEM disciplines, includes three years of financial support, including an annual stipend of $34,000 and a $12,000 cost of education allowance to the institution.
Anuva, a geology and anthropology major, is the first St. Lawrence McNair scholar to be selected for the prestigious fellowship program, which has just a 15% acceptance rate.
Tapping into the power of St. Lawrence’s alumni network, the guidance of expert faculty across disciplines, and the unwavering support from staff, Anuva credits the success of her application to the Laurentians who supported her every step of the way.
“The driving force behind applying for and receiving the fellowship was the strong support I was privileged to have from several people at SLU,” said Anuva. “My research mentors Dr. Alexander Stewart and Helen Eifert ‘18 helped me craft a research statement, McNair Assistant Director Jennifer Townsend patiently reviewed my application, Doctors Jeffrey Chiarenzelli, Antun Husinec, and Adam Harr, generously wrote my recommendation letters, and Doctors Shinu Abraham and Judith Nagel Meyers supported me in so many ways.”
On the cusp of her graduation from St. Lawrence, Anuva has committed to Arizona State University School of Earth and Space Exploration where she will conduct research on the geomorphology of Mars, and work towards becoming a planetary scientist.
Anuva is from Dhaka, Bangladesh, and attended Viqarunnisa Noon School and College. At St. Lawrence, she is a member of International House (I-House), SLU Dance Ensemble, Laurentian Singers, Islamic Culture Club, A.S.I.A, Sigma Gamma Epsilon, and CSTEP. She is a McNair Scholar, Geology teaching and research assistant, and works at Launders Science Library.
