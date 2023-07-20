BUFFALO — A rising senior at St. Lawrence University died Tuesday after being struck by a car Saturday night after finishing a work shift.
Sydney C. Lohr, 21, A government and psychology major, was struck by a car while crossing Elmwood Avenue in the Elmwood Village neighborhood. She died at Erie County Medical Center Tuesday.
St. Lawrence University President Kathryn A. Morris sent a message to the university community earlier this week.
“I write with the devastating and painful news that Sydney Lohr ’24, from Buffalo, NY, died this past weekend from a tragic accident in her hometown area,” Morris wrote.
Lohr studied abroad in Australia during the spring 2023 semester, was dedicated to the Chi-Omega sorority serving as a Panhellenic Council delegate, was a member of the Pre-Law Club and the Humane Society, and was involved in the St. Lawrence University Vote Everywhere initiative in collaboration with the Andrew Goodman Foundation.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. July 25 at the Delaware Chapel of Amigone Funeral Home, 1132 Delaware Ave., Buffalo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. July 26, at Blessed Sacrament R.C. Church, 1029 Delaware Ave. In place of flowers, donations may be made in Lohr’s name to the SPCA Serving Erie County, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224.
Morris said St. Lawrence University will hold a memorial celebration with a community gathering in the fall where her friends, classmates and teachers will share memories.
There is a memorial page on SLU’s website at wdt.me/XoMTnQ.
According to Buffalo area news reports, police are investigating and no arrests have been made.
