CANTON — St. Lawrence University has conveyed a parcel of land to the village for the purpose of creating a public street.
The land is a strip that sits between Walgreens and SeaComm Federal Credit Union on East Main Street.
“We have been working on this for a little while,” Mayor Michael E. Dalton said. “This is a street that was on paper between Walgreens and the credit union. … What this will do is bring a second means of egress back into the property the town recently purchased.”
The town recently completed the purchase of property on Stiles Avenue for the development of a salt and sand storage facility.
A new street would also open up a couple of landlocked parcels for development, Mayor Dalton said. Part of the street already exists and some of it would have to be developed by the village.
“The university is prepared to deed the entire parcel over now,” village attorney Gerald J. Ducharme said.
Village trustees will hold a public hearing at 6:15 p.m. Nov. 16 to consider the board’s resolution to accept the written offer by St. Lawrence University to dedicate and convey the property.
The public hearing will be followed by the village’s regular monthly meeting during which a final vote on the topic will likely take place.
