St. Lawrence Valley Horsemen’s Association holds Awards Banquet
Award winners: (Back row L to R: )Diana Dashnaw, Katrina Bailey, Carol Edson, Shondel Boyden, Shannon Kenny, Karla Trimm, Aurora Murray, Brenda Wilson, Kylar Kirby, Eryn Sorrell, Madysen Guay, Dee Cook, Morgan Brooks, Bailey Brooks. (Front row L to R:) Avery Rotella, Kaysn Kirby, Cristian Bailey, Zander Bailey, Patience Martin, Bralynne Dox Clement, Morgan LaBow, Shelby Steele. Absent from photo: Isabella LaCount, Darlene Dashnaw, Jane Robinson, Vanessa Virgilio, Danielle Gratton, Mea Spelman, Cindy Queyor, Megan Reynolds, Victoria LaValley, Alexandrea LaValley, Dayana Cappuccetti, Liberty Dippel, Erin Hicks, Jamie Plourde. Submitted Photo

OGDENSBURG — The St. Lawrence Valley Horsemen’s Association held its Annual Awards Banquet on Nov. 9. Division Champion and Reserve and ribbons for 3rd-10th winners were awarded, as well as the Individual Class Champion Awards. Recipients included:

DIVISION WINNERS (Champion, Reserve)

Champion –Windys Big Bang Theory shown by Isabella LaCount

Reserve – Hancock’s Fur Check shown by Bralynne Dox-Clement

3rd Place Ribbon- Cree shown by Cristian Bailey

Champion- Tasual Te shown by Darlene Dashnaw

Reserve- Totally Stylin shown by Erin Sorrell

3rd Place Ribbon-CNDs Nitro shown by Carol Edson

4th Place Ribbon-Hancocks Fur Check shown by Brenda Wilson

5th Place Ribbon – Choc Full of Chrome shown by Shondel Boyden

6th Place Ribbon- Real Smooth Dancer shown by Jane Robinson

7th Place Ribbon-Dynamite shown by Vanessa Virgilio

8th Place Ribbon-Caans Artistic Thrill shown by Danielle Gratton

9th Place Ribbon-Mr. Supreme Machine shown by Mea Spelman

10th Place Ribbon – Caans Celebrity Chip shown by Cindy Queyor

Champion – Totally Stylin shown by Erin Sorrell

Reserve – CND’s Nitro shown by Dee Cook

3rd Place Ribbon –Franklieididitmyway shown by Dee Cook

4th Place Ribbon- Diamond In the Rough shown by Megan Reynolds

5th Place Ribbon- CNDs Nitro shown by Vanessa Virgilio

6th Place Ribbon- Caans Artistic Thrill shown by Danielle Gratton

Champion – Imaginary Rules shown by Avery Rotella

Reserve – Fit To Be Dazzled shown by Eryn Hicks

3rd Place Ribbon – Clearly Fashionable shown by Victoria LaValley

4th Place Ribbon- Straw Lady Leaguer shown by Madysen Guay

5th Place Ribbon – Visions of Money shown by Alexandrea LaValley

Champion – Fit To Be Dazzled shown by Eryn Hicks

Reserve – Imaginary Rules shown by Avery Rotella

3rd Place Ribbon – Visions of Money shown by Alexandrea LaValley

4th Place Ribbon – Straw Lady Leaguer shown by Madysen Guay

5th Place Ribbon – Picalilli shown by Morgan LaBow

6th Place Ribbon – Clearly Fashionable shown by Victoria LaValley

7th Place Ribbon – Marley shown by Dayana Cappuccetti

8th Place Ribbon – Tess shown by Liberty Dippel

Champion – Jasmine Version shown by Diana Dashnaw

Reserve – Marley shown by Shelby Steele

Champion – Picalilli shown by Morgan LaBow

Reserve – Walley shown by Bailey Brooks

3rd Place Ribbon - Marley shown by Dayana Cappuccetti

4th Place Ribbon – Lacota shown by Morgan Brooks

5th Place Ribbon – Tess shown by Liberty Dippel

Champion – Choc Full of Chrome shown by Shondel Boyden

Reserve – Aaliyah shown by Shannon Kenny

3rd Place Ribbon – Hey U Playboy shown by Karla Trimm

4th Place Ribbon – Cree shown by Katrina Bailey

5th Place Ribbon –Rocky Balboa shown by Aurora Murray

6th Place Ribbon – Hancocks Fur Check shown by Brenda Wilson

7th Place Ribbon – Walley shown by Bailey Brooks

8th Place Ribbon – Hancock’s Fur Check shown by Aurora Murray

9th Place Ribbon – Lacota shown by Morgan Brooks

10th Place Ribbon – Diamond In The Rough shown by Megan Reynolds

INDIVIDUAL WINNERS – Champion only

Open Halter - Champion – Tasual Te shown by Darlene Dashnaw

Registered Horse English Pleasure -Champion –Totally Stylin shown by Erin Sorrell

Senior Horse English Pleasure 6+ - Champion – Fit To Be Dazzled shown by Eryn Hicks

Open Walk-Jog Pleasure –Champion – Real Smooth Dancer shown by Jane Robinson

Junior Horse Pleasure 5 and Under – Champion –Totally Stylin shown by Erin Sorrell

Senior Horse Western Pleasure 6 + - Champion –Real Smooth Dancer shown by Jane Robinson

Open 40 + Over with Pattern – Champion-Franklieididitmyway shown by Dee Cook

Open 40 + Over Pleasure – Champion – Franklieididitmyway shown by Dee Cook

Registered Horse Western Pleasure – Champion – Fit to Be Dazzled shown by Eryn Hicks

Lead-Line – (6 Awards)

Zander Bailey

Bralynne Dox-Clement

Kaysn Kirby

Kylar Kirby

Patience Martin

Jamie Plourde

