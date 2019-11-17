OGDENSBURG — The St. Lawrence Valley Horsemen’s Association held its Annual Awards Banquet on Nov. 9. Division Champion and Reserve and ribbons for 3rd-10th winners were awarded, as well as the Individual Class Champion Awards. Recipients included:
DIVISION WINNERS (Champion, Reserve)
Champion –Windys Big Bang Theory shown by Isabella LaCount
Reserve – Hancock’s Fur Check shown by Bralynne Dox-Clement
3rd Place Ribbon- Cree shown by Cristian Bailey
Champion- Tasual Te shown by Darlene Dashnaw
Reserve- Totally Stylin shown by Erin Sorrell
3rd Place Ribbon-CNDs Nitro shown by Carol Edson
4th Place Ribbon-Hancocks Fur Check shown by Brenda Wilson
5th Place Ribbon – Choc Full of Chrome shown by Shondel Boyden
6th Place Ribbon- Real Smooth Dancer shown by Jane Robinson
7th Place Ribbon-Dynamite shown by Vanessa Virgilio
8th Place Ribbon-Caans Artistic Thrill shown by Danielle Gratton
9th Place Ribbon-Mr. Supreme Machine shown by Mea Spelman
10th Place Ribbon – Caans Celebrity Chip shown by Cindy Queyor
Champion – Totally Stylin shown by Erin Sorrell
Reserve – CND’s Nitro shown by Dee Cook
3rd Place Ribbon –Franklieididitmyway shown by Dee Cook
4th Place Ribbon- Diamond In the Rough shown by Megan Reynolds
5th Place Ribbon- CNDs Nitro shown by Vanessa Virgilio
6th Place Ribbon- Caans Artistic Thrill shown by Danielle Gratton
Champion – Imaginary Rules shown by Avery Rotella
Reserve – Fit To Be Dazzled shown by Eryn Hicks
3rd Place Ribbon – Clearly Fashionable shown by Victoria LaValley
4th Place Ribbon- Straw Lady Leaguer shown by Madysen Guay
5th Place Ribbon – Visions of Money shown by Alexandrea LaValley
Champion – Fit To Be Dazzled shown by Eryn Hicks
Reserve – Imaginary Rules shown by Avery Rotella
3rd Place Ribbon – Visions of Money shown by Alexandrea LaValley
4th Place Ribbon – Straw Lady Leaguer shown by Madysen Guay
5th Place Ribbon – Picalilli shown by Morgan LaBow
6th Place Ribbon – Clearly Fashionable shown by Victoria LaValley
7th Place Ribbon – Marley shown by Dayana Cappuccetti
8th Place Ribbon – Tess shown by Liberty Dippel
Champion – Jasmine Version shown by Diana Dashnaw
Reserve – Marley shown by Shelby Steele
Champion – Picalilli shown by Morgan LaBow
Reserve – Walley shown by Bailey Brooks
3rd Place Ribbon - Marley shown by Dayana Cappuccetti
4th Place Ribbon – Lacota shown by Morgan Brooks
5th Place Ribbon – Tess shown by Liberty Dippel
Champion – Choc Full of Chrome shown by Shondel Boyden
Reserve – Aaliyah shown by Shannon Kenny
3rd Place Ribbon – Hey U Playboy shown by Karla Trimm
4th Place Ribbon – Cree shown by Katrina Bailey
5th Place Ribbon –Rocky Balboa shown by Aurora Murray
6th Place Ribbon – Hancocks Fur Check shown by Brenda Wilson
7th Place Ribbon – Walley shown by Bailey Brooks
8th Place Ribbon – Hancock’s Fur Check shown by Aurora Murray
9th Place Ribbon – Lacota shown by Morgan Brooks
10th Place Ribbon – Diamond In The Rough shown by Megan Reynolds
INDIVIDUAL WINNERS – Champion only
Open Halter - Champion – Tasual Te shown by Darlene Dashnaw
Registered Horse English Pleasure -Champion –Totally Stylin shown by Erin Sorrell
Senior Horse English Pleasure 6+ - Champion – Fit To Be Dazzled shown by Eryn Hicks
Open Walk-Jog Pleasure –Champion – Real Smooth Dancer shown by Jane Robinson
Junior Horse Pleasure 5 and Under – Champion –Totally Stylin shown by Erin Sorrell
Senior Horse Western Pleasure 6 + - Champion –Real Smooth Dancer shown by Jane Robinson
Open 40 + Over with Pattern – Champion-Franklieididitmyway shown by Dee Cook
Open 40 + Over Pleasure – Champion – Franklieididitmyway shown by Dee Cook
Registered Horse Western Pleasure – Champion – Fit to Be Dazzled shown by Eryn Hicks
Lead-Line – (6 Awards)
Zander Bailey
Bralynne Dox-Clement
Kaysn Kirby
Kylar Kirby
Patience Martin
Jamie Plourde
