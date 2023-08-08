OGDENSBURG — The St. Lawrence Valley SPCA has announced that its Facebook page has been hacked and is warning people to stay away from the scams that are now appearing on it.
On Tuesday, a press release states that scams are now appearing on its page.
“Several have been posted offering the urgent adoption of French Bulldog, Yorkshire Terrier and Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppies at a cost of $400.00. The potential adopter is asked to fill out an attached form and then wire the funds prior to adoption. Please do not send them money,” stated the press release, “The St. Lawrence Valley SPCA has never had an online adoption application nor asked for funds to be wired. Our adoption fee for dogs is $130.00 no matter what the breed.”
If you have any questions regarding this matter, please contact the SPCA at stlawrencevalleyspca@gmail.com. Due to being inundated with phone calls caused by the scam Facebook posts, the SPCA is asking the public to use the email address instead of calling the shelter.
