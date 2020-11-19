CANTON — St. Mary’s Thrift Store has reopened on a limited basis with COVID-19 protocols in place.
The 7 Main St. shop, operated by St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, offers clothing in sizes ranging from infant to adult.
Shopping hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, and social distancing and masks are required.
Donations are accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the back door of the shop.
