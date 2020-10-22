MASSENA — St. Peter’s Outreach Ministry (formerly St. Vincent de Paul Society) will be conducting Christmas assistance interviews from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, from Oct. 13 to Nov. 25. Please call (315) 957-9742 to set up an appointment.
Please verify proof of residence, identification, dates of birth and ages for everyone in the household and clothing sizes for children up to age 17. All information must be presented at time of application. Applicants may only receive Christmas assistance from one agency.
For all other services, call (315) 769-1200.
