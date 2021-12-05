NORWOOD — St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, 42 S. Main Street, Norwood, will be holding a Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.
Complimentary refreshments will be available, including cookies, cupcakes, tea and coffee. Holiday items and white elephant table items will be for sale.
Raffle chances will be sold for our many Theme Baskets, including baskets for Pet Lovers, Italian Food Fans, Queen for a Day Pampering, Kids’ Baskets, Quiet Time, and many more!!
Raffle basket tickets will be $1 per ticket or 6 for $5. Drawing will be at 2 PM, you do not have to be present to win! For the safety of all, please wear a mask.
