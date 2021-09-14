ST. REGIS FALLS — A north country man has been arrested for allegedly patronizing a teen victim for prostitution.
Christopher N. Santa, 58, of St. Regis Falls, was charged by state police on Sept. 9 with third-degree patronizing prostitution and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, misdemeanors.
The charges stem from an investigation into Santa making inappropriate sexual advances toward a teen victim. Police said, since 2019, Santa had communicated with the victim both verbally and electronically in an inappropriate and sexually explicit manner.
Police further allege Santa offered the teen money in exchange for sexual contact with him.
Santa was arraigned in Waverly Town Court and released on his own recognizance.
