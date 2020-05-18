STOCKHOLM — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies on Sunday arrested Cory J. Burnett, 25, of St. Regis Falls, on charges of first-offense driving while intoxicated and driving with 0.08 percent blood alcohol concentration or higher.
Following a traffic stop on West Stockholm Southville Road, deputies determined Mr. Burnett’s BAC to be 0.11 percent.
He was issued appearance tickets for Stockholm Town Court.
