St. Regis Falls man charged with patronizing prostitution and endangering a child
- ST. REGIS FALLS — Christopher N. Santa, 58, of St. Regis Falls, was charged by State Police on Sept. 9 with third-degree patronizing prostitution and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors. According to police, the arrest follows an investigation of the subject making inappropriate sexual advances toward a teen victim. Police said, since 2019, Santa had communicated with the victim both verbally and electronically in an inappropriate and sexually explicit manner. According to police, the investigation revealed that Santa offered the teen a quantity of money in exchange for sexual contact with him. Santa was arraigned in the Town of Waverly Court, where he was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to reappear at a later date.
-
-
- 0
Latest News
- Lawrence man charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death
- St. Regis Falls man charged with patronizing prostitution and endangering a child
- Ogdensburg man arrested for rape
- ‘Best day of my life:’ Carthage native found in NJ after going missing in NYC two weeks ago
- Two Oswego students’ work featured in SUNY Pride exhibition
- Fulton resident reenlists in New York Air National Guard
- LEPC honors retiring treasurer
- Canton rec department wants to install accessible kayak, canoe launch
Most Popular
-
Some landlords looking to evict tenants, back rent paid or not
-
NY State Fair reviewing smoking policy after marijuana ‘was an issue’
-
Container shipping making waves on St. Lawrence/Great Lakes system
-
N.Y. officials continue push for border reopening
-
Lewis County Health System to 'pause' maternity services due to staff unwilling to vaccinate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.