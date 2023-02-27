Police across N.Y. increase road patrols over holidays

ST. REGIS FALLS — A Franklin County man is facing multiple drug charges after his arrest over the weekend in neighboring St. Lawrence County.

Cody L. Chester, 38, of St. Regis Falls, was charged with one felony count of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, three felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance — intent to sell cocaine, intent to sell methamphetamine, and weight of more than a half ounce of cocaine — and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.