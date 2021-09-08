LONG LAKE — A Franklin County man was killed in a propane truck crash.
State police responded to a vehicle rollover on Lake Lila Road in the town of Long Lake on Tuesday
The scene investigation revealed the one-vehicle crash involved a Suburban Propane delivery truck driven by Kurt J. Russel, 24, of St. Regis Falls.
The vehicle was traveling east on Lake Lila Road when it ran off the edge and down an embankment, striking a tree.
Mr. Russel was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was moved to St. Mary’s Hospital in Amsterdam where an autopsy was scheduled to be performed.
