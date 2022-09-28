Bill reimagines Columbus Day

Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, speaks on stage at the Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls on election night. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

A proposal to change the state holiday of Columbus Day and rename it “Indigenous People’s Day” is gaining steam after getting Democratic sponsors for a bill in both the state Assembly and Senate, and one regional politician is lobbying against the action.

The bill to formally change the holiday was recently proposed by Sen. Jessica Ramos, D-Queens, and Assemblywoman Marcela Mitaynes, D-Brooklyn. The proposed legislation reads: “Indigenous People’s Day reimagines Columbus Day and changes a celebration of colonialism into an opportunity to reveal historical truths about the genocide and oppression of Indigenous people in the Americas, to organize against current injustices and to celebrate Indigenous resistance.”

