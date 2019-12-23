AKWESASNE — The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe has officially given medical marijuana the green light and is moving toward legalization of recreational marijuana for adult use.
Monday’s certification of election results by the tribal Election Board comes on the heels of a Dec. 14 referendum. Voters approved medical marijuana by 86% (175-29), and the future legalization of adult-use recreational marijuana by 76% (155-49).
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe joins tribes around the country pursuing the benefits of medicinal marijuana and the possible economic gains that come with legalizing the drug for recreational use. Historically, U.S. government officials have made clear they will not impede on the decisions of states and sovereign tribes, though those waters have become slightly murky to wade in since President Donald Trump began rolling back policies in place under the previous administration.
The tTribe is apparently willing to pull on its waders.
Voters were provided five business days to appeal the results of the referendum. None were submitted, and the tribe is moving forward with implementing the medical marijuana ordinance and pursuing marijuana legalization subject to future regulations.
A 2016 referendum approved the tribe exploring the legalization, licensing and regulation of medical marijuana. The tribe held numerous informational sessions and public meetings as it developed the ordinance and will follow a similar process as it drafts regulations to control the “use, sale, processing and cultivation on the territory” of recreational marijuana, according to a tribe press release. The dates, times and locations of meetings and discussions will be announced in the future.
“The Medical Marijuana Ordinance requires the establishment of two regulatory bodies to oversee all aspects of its availability within the Territory — the Akwesasne Public Health Authority and the Akwesasne Medical Marijuana Advisory Board,” according to the press release. “The three-member Public Health Authority will administer the rules and regulatory requirements of the ordinance, while the five-member Advisory Board will provide guidance on scientific and technical matters. Both regulatory bodies will be filled through a community call-out and need to be in place prior to medical marijuana being available in the Territory at a tribally licensed dispensary. The qualifications, responsibilities, and other requirements of board members will be shared in the call-out.”
Medical marijuana is already legal in New York state, and lawmakers have indicated that status could be extended to recreation use in 2020. In all, 11 states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational marijuana (with varying nuances), and 33 states, medical marijuana, while Idaho, Nebraska and South Dakota prohibit all marijuana products.
Cannabis on American Indian reservations fell under nationwide regulations in the U.S. until an August 2013 memorandum pertaining to tribal sovereignty and marijuana legalization and a memo in 2014 affirming the government’s noninterference policies. The U.S. recognizes 568 tribes as sovereign nations and their lands as sovereign, with 333 located in 33 states and the remainder in Alaska. There are eight federally recognized tribes in New York - Cayuga Nation, Oneida Nation of New York, Onondaga Nation, St. Regis Mohawk Tribe, Seneca Nation of Indians, Shinnecock Indian Nation, Tonawanda Band of Seneca, and Tuscarora Nation.
Some Native American tribes in states that legalized marijuana are already growing and distributing of marijuana and cannabis products on their reservations. Some tribes are also producing cannabidiol (CBD) in states that have legalized medical marijuana. CBD is the nonpsychoactive component in marijuana used for pain, anxiety, arthritis, epilepsy, seizures and more.
Some tribes in states where marijuana is illegal have asked for guidance from the federal government as they explore their opportunities.
Most Americans support legalization, as has been evident by surveys and polls by Marist, Pew, Fox News and more. The current debate focused more on how to do it safely and fairly, with latter talks centered around fears over small businesses being financially starved as big corporations consume the market.
The science shows the drug is less dangerous and addictive than alcohol and tobacco, though there is some preliminary evidence that heavy cannabis use can impact the developing brain. A person’s brain continues to develop into their early 20s, and it’s unclear at this time if there are negative long-term ramifications from heavy use on the developing brain.
Technology has not caught up with legislation in terms of defining impairment from marijuana use.
