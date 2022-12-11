St. Regis Tribe pays millions to 2 NNY counties

Market corrections and cyclical downturns can happen every few years, and they are likely to occur several times throughout the life of your 401(k). Dreamstime/TNS

CANTON — The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe has paid out millions in unpaid tribal-state compact money to St. Lawrence and Franklin counties.

According to a news release from St. Lawrence County, the tribe paid $2,380,770 to each county for the towns of Bombay, Fort Covington, Massena and Brasher, with each town receiving $595,192 and the counties each receiving $1.2 million for themselves. The tribe paid out a total of $4,761,541.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

I write about north country politics, Jefferson County and the northern shoreline towns of Lyme, Cape Vincent, Clayton and Alexandria Bay

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.