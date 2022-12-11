CANTON — The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe has paid out millions in unpaid tribal-state compact money to St. Lawrence and Franklin counties.
According to a news release from St. Lawrence County, the tribe paid $2,380,770 to each county for the towns of Bombay, Fort Covington, Massena and Brasher, with each town receiving $595,192 and the counties each receiving $1.2 million for themselves. The tribe paid out a total of $4,761,541.
The tribal-state compact is an agreement made between the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe and the state of New York, that the tribe is permitted to operate gaming and gambling operations in casinos on their lands but must pay 25% of the profits from its slot machines to the state. The state takes 75% of that and splits the 25% between the counties near the casino.
Those governments can use the money for projects that support economic development and job creation. Towns have made park improvements, renovated municipal buildings and financed fire department equipment with previous payments.
The tribal-state compact money hasn’t been paid since December of 2019, one of the longest periods that the fee has gone unpaid. Local officials for the counties and towns that typically receive the money said they’re happy to see it start flowing again and hope the agreement will continue to be honored.
“While not the total amount still owed under the agreement, this amount goes a long way in maintaining the good faith relations between the local communities, the state and the tribe,” said St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators chairman William Sheridan. “Lots of miles and many days and hours put in over the years to make this happen.”
Officials in Franklin County said they’re still looking to receive all the money owed under the agreement.
“We look forward to the next payment from the state so that we can reconcile the accounts and move forward with current payments,” said Franklin County Manager Donna Kissane.
