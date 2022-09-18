St. Regis tribe receives $300K to prevent road salt pollution

From left, Environment Division Assistant Director Les Benedict, EPA Regional Administrator Lisa Garcia, and Environment Division Director Tony David. Garcia announced the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Environment Division received $302,546 in pollution prevention funding to address water contamination due to road salt. Provided photo

AKWESASNE — The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe received more than $300,000 in federal funding from bipartisan legislation to prevent road salt pollution during the winter months.

On Tuesday, the Environmental Protection Agency announced the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe was one of the first recipients of pollution prevention grant funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, passed by Congress last year.

