AKWESASNE — The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe received more than $300,000 in federal funding from bipartisan legislation to prevent road salt pollution during the winter months.
On Tuesday, the Environmental Protection Agency announced the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe was one of the first recipients of pollution prevention grant funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, passed by Congress last year.
“I am happy to announce that the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe will receive funding to help develop a better way to manage and handle road salt, which has posed a problem on the nation’s lands,” Lisa F. Garcia, a regional administrator with the EPA, said in a news release. “It is always better to prevent pollution before it happens and that is exactly what these types of grants aim to accomplish.”
The tribe received $302,546 in grant funding, according to a prepared statement from John Senn, a public affairs specialist with the EPA out of the agency’s New York City regional office.
The pollution prevention (P2) grant will provide technical assistance, services, and training for Akwesasne businesses on methods to reduce or eliminate pollution, according to the release, which states the grant will specifically be used to work in partnership with individuals and businesses on snow and ice removal, and management, in an effort to reduce the amount of roadway salt in the environment and its resulting impact on human health.
Les Benedict, assistant director of the Tribe’s environment division, coordinated and submitted the proposal for grant funding, according to a prepared statement from Brendan F. White, the tribe’s director of communications.
“Road salt is widely used in snow belt regions and its use has doubled since 1975, causing environmental damage to reach unacceptable levels,” Benedict said in the release. “It’s applied to paved surfaces and pollutes the environment as runoff. This grant will allow us to provide training and develop cooperative efforts to avoid its over application.”
The pollution prevention funding will open up services and workshops to facilitate informed decision making in the utilization of road salt, according to Tony David, director of the tribe’s environment division, who credited Benedict for his work to help get the tribe P2 grant funding.
“The best means to protect and preserve the biodiversity that exists in the environment is through a shared approach that empowers local businesses to develop and implement preventive measures,” David said in the release. “Les deserves recognition for helping expand the Environment Division’s services by continually seeking new funding opportunities.”
According to Senn, the EPA is awarding 39 P2 grants this year totaling $12 million.
State and tribal programs awarded grants will not be required to provide matching funds, as is the cases for traditional P2 grants, according to Senn, who said this requirement was waived under the new infrastructure law.
