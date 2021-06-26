AKWESASNE — The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe is moving forward with its Brownfield program after a brief hiatus, in order to focus on the demolition of abandoned homes and structures located on tribal land.
The program is picking up once more, after halting production in 2019. Several Tribal programs at the time, collaborated to tear down and remove three of 25 total structures in the community that were deemed unsafe. One was located at Raquette Point while the other two were on Route 37.
The Tribe had planned to resume work last year, before the COVID-19 pandemic. Efforts have since resumed and the Tribe has removed two additional abandoned homes, officials said.
“The Brownfield program was put on hold in March 2020, due to the pandemic when most Tribal staff were furloughed,” SRMT Director of Communications Brendan White said Friday. “Only very limited essential service staff continued working. The Tribe slowly recalled workers with most returning between June and September.”
The two most recent homes of interest had been already demolished by the homeowner, leaving only a need for debris removal, White said. One site was located on Frogtown Road and the other was located on Rooseveltown Road. Two additional sites were demolished this week, White said.
“Due to the pandemic, many of our programs that assisted us were delegated to other essential services,” White said of the operation. “Many of our contracts had expired. so we had to go back through everything and basically start over.”
With removals resuming this year, the Tribe will be focusing on one abandoned home at a time, in order to ensure each site is taken down safely and thoroughly, he added.
“There are many aspects such as safety measures, safety meetings, forms and paperwork (that) need to be submitted to landfill and the trucking company needs to have their permits. We need to make sure each property has the appropriate documentation and safety precautions in place.”
The Brownfield initiative started in 2015, when Phase I assessments were conducted on old structures located on Tribe members properties, SRMT Brownfields Redevelopment Specialist Julia Jacobs said in a prepared statement.
The assessments require the structures to be identified as a danger to both public health and the environment. This involves hazardous substances and other potential contamination, according to Jacobs.
This could include partially filled fuel tanks, with many older homes containing asbestos, White added.
“The preparation to remediate each site is very time-consuming. Getting the contracts signed, documents and permissions can take weeks to several months,” White said. “Once completed, demolition and removal may take as little as a couple hours to a couple days for the larger homes.”
Funding for the program is assisted by $150,000 received from the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
“Additional funding was previously received from the EPA’s 128a Brownfields Program to conduct Phase I Assessments on the abandoned homes,” White wrote in a press release.
Demolition of the remaining structures is expected to last over a year. The Tribe believes there are over 150 old structures located throughout Tribal land. The buildings are considered susceptible to pests and mold, all while being an eyesore that works against developing tourism, officials said.
Tribe officials are also concerned they could be a means for illegal trespassing, drug use and arson. The Tribe is planning to remove 10 homes in this current demolition cycle. Officials hope to continue with 15 additional sites, pending document completions and available funding.
This project is partially funded by the Tribal Council General Fund, White said.
“Due to the closure of the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort during the pandemic, revenues to support Tribal programs are very limited and the number of future projects may be impacted.”
