Tribe slams method for river restoration

The St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Council said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s chosen remedy to remediate the Grasse River was a “devastating failure.” Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Council said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s chosen remedy to remediate the Grasse River was a “devastating failure.”

Tribal Council members said in a press release that they had sent a letter to the EPA this week to share their ongoing objection to the remedy that was prescribed for the remediation, which was completed last October.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.