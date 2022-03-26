AKWESASNE — A recent federal court ruling affirming the St. Regis Mohawk reservation should be returned to its boundaries as defined in a 1796 treaty is just a step in a larger process. Tribal authorities said they’re preparing for what comes next, which includes the court ordering a remedy for the historic unlawful land transfers.
In a land claim dispute that has been ongoing for decades, U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence E. Kahn ruled that all land sales of reservation land to New York state after 1796 violated the 1790 Indian Nonintercourse Act. The 1790 federal legislation says Native American reservation land cannot be sold without an act of Congress, which didn’t happen for land sales after 1796.
In emailed responses to a reporter’s questions, the St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Council said the areas in question include the so-called Hogansburg/Bombay Triangle, mile-square areas in the towns of Massena and Fort Covington, an area referred to as the “Grasse River Meadows” and Barnhart, Long Sault and Croil Islands on the St. Lawrence River. Also included are 5,000 acres in the town of Fort Covington between the reservation’s eastern border and the Fort Covington mile square.
“The next phase is to address those aspects of the case that are left to resolve, such as the status of the various plaintiffs and the remedy,” the St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Council wrote. “There can be no appeal to the Second Circuit until these aspects of the case are completed. After that, all appeals can be heard. Not only can the state and county appeal, the Tribe will consider appealing the dismissal of its claim to the islands in the St. Lawrence River, claims that were dismissed in 2013.”
An issue at this stage of the litigation is that tribal authorities say they’re not entirely sure where the exact boundaries lie for the Massena and Fort Covington mile-square areas and the Grasse River Meadows.
“We are in the process of developing a map that will identify clearly defined boundaries for both mile squares and the Grasse River Meadows. These areas are known to the state and county since they were surveyed by the state when they were illegally purchased. We have been trying to get definitive maps from the county records office to be sure our map matches those surveys,” the Tribal Council said.
The Hogansburg/Bombay Triangle’s boundaries are clearly defined, which can be seen on any modern map of the town of Bombay. The Tribal Council said it will seek to have that land returned to reservation status. The Tribe is not seeking to remove non-Indians from the triangle, nor will it take away their property.
“While title to the other areas will not be returned to the Tribe under this ruling, the Tribe still has the option of purchasing and taking that land into trust,” the Tribal Council wrote. “The significance of the district court rulings as to those areas is that the land is now within reservation boundaries. The authority of the Tribe in those areas and the applicability of state laws to Mohawks living in those areas will have to be worked out.”
The triangle is almost entirely Mohawk-owned and occupied, according to the Tribe. The council said it doesn’t yet have accurate population data breaking down Natives and non-Natives for the mile squares, the town of Fort Covington or the Grasse River Meadows.
“For the triangle, the area is conservatively over 90% Mohawk-owned and occupied and there are numerous businesses located there. As presented to the court in 2011, according to the 2010 census, the Mohawk population figure in the triangle was 85% which was likely low. At the same time, we found that only 3.4% of the land was owned by non-Indians. That figure is now approximately 1%,” the Tribe said.
Tribal officials said the case could possibly end up in U.S. Supreme Court. However, since the court has declined to hear other land claim appeals in New York state, tribal officials say it’s unlikely the court would hear their case.
