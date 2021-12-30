AKWESASNE — The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center is keeping the current quarantine period guidelines in place.
Despite recent recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding isolation periods for people exposed to the coronavirus, Tribal authorities have not revised any existing quarantine guidelines, according to a news release from Denita Ireland, a communications specialist with the Tribe.
“These guidelines continue to require a minimum 10-day isolation period if you receive a positive COVID-19 test result,” Ireland said. “Those who have been exposed to a COVID-19 positive individual are required to quarantine for the period of time specified by SRMT and NYS contact tracers while they monitor symptoms.”
The new recommendations from the CDC were announced Monday and shorten the recommended time for isolation from 10 days for people with COVID-19 to five days, if asymptomatic, followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others.
The Tribe will continue to coordinate with the Franklin County Public Health Department over quarantine guidelines.
“The new CDC guidance is being discussed with county officials and is under review by NYS Health Officials,” Ireland said. “Should SRMT and county protocols change, there will be an announcement.”
State Department of Health officials on Friday issued guidance on shortening isolation periods for certain fully vaccinated health care workers and others deemed to be part of a critical workforce.
In limited circumstances where there is a critical staffing shortage, employers may allow a person to return to work after the fifth day of their isolation period, according to the updated state guidelines from the Department of Health.
According to Ireland, this new guidance from the state is under review by Tribal health officials and the Emergency Operations Center.
Anyone who tests positive for COVID should isolate at home, away from others, and notify Tribal contact tracers at 518-333-0230, Franklin County Public Health officials at 518-481-1710, or St. Lawrence County Public Health officials at 315-386-2325.
Guidelines from the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe continue to require a minimum 10-day isolation period if you receive a positive COVID-19 test result, after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday shortened its recommended isolation and quarantine period for the general population.
