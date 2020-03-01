Holiday helpers
The St. Vincent de Paul Society of Massena received a $500 grant from the Northern New York Community Foundation. The grant was used to purchase food from the Food Bank of Central New York. Pictured from left is: John Witkop of St. Vincent de Paul, Dan Witchey of the Food Bank of Central New York, Randy Besio and Bob Brothers of St. Vincent de Paul. Submitted Photo

