OGDENSBURG — The Union representing New York State Corrections Officers has issued a press release describing two incidents of prison contraband at Riverview Correctional Facility in Ogdensburg.
On Feb. 19, the press release states, an officer processing a parcel for an inmate noticed a package of sausages that had been tampered with. An inspection revealed 12 latex balloons that had been stuffed inside six sausages. The balloons contained a green leafy substance that later tested positive for synthetic marijuana, commonly known as K2. The drugs weighed just under an ounce-and-a-half.
The package was mailed from Bellerose, a village in Long Island.
On Feb. 22, an officer discovered five cans of corn and peas mailed to an inmate that had been tampered with. An x-ray revealed six latex balloons, five of which were found to contained a total of six ounces of K2, the sixth contained 10 ceramic blades wrapped in wax paper.
The drugs and ceramic blades were processed as evidence. The package was mailed from the Bronx.
In 2019, the union reports that 4,200 pieces of contraband were found by staff statewide. In 2014, 3,600 pieces of contraband were found.
