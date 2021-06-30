OGDENSBURG — Following a months-long stalemate, city and St. Lawrence County officials on Wednesday agreed to extend the current sales tax distribution agreement for three months as the city prepares to collect its own sales tax beginning next year.
The city and county also agreed to an updated sharing agreement for the final 1% of sales tax revenue. That new agreement will begin once the city officially pre-empts beginning March 1, 2022.
Pre-empting — the process of a city collecting its own sales tax — will allow the city to collect 1.5% of the local 3% sales tax that is normally collected by the county in the city. But the final 1% of sales tax has been a point of contention.
New York is a home rule state. In some U.S. states, known as home rule states, the state constitution grants municipalities or counties the ability to pass laws to self-govern “as they see fit.” In this case, the city asked the Legislature to grant it the authority to collect up to an additional 1% of sales tax within the city limits rather than the county collecting the tax.
The updated sharing agreement was made known in a letter that County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle sent to City Manager Stephen P. Jellie on Wednesday afternoon. The extension of the current agreement will begin Dec. 1 and expire Feb. 28, 2022.
“The County would like to see the City of Ogdensburg reach fiscal health and thrive in the future,” Mrs. Doyle wrote. “We are keenly aware how challenging these times and decisions can be for a municipality.”
Mrs. Doyle wrote that the letter was in response to an email Mr. Jellie sent her on June 23 requesting county assistance as the city transitions to collecting its own sales tax.
Recent discussions with the state Department of Taxation and Finance determined that the city cannot begin collecting its own sales tax until March 1, 2022, Mr. Jellie wrote to Mrs. Doyle on June 23. This is because a municipality is required to give six months notice of its intent to collect its own sales tax.
City Council, during its June 14 meeting, unanimously passed a resolution declaring its intent to pre-empt beginning Dec. 1, but that date falls short of the six-month rule.
“We had been told on three occasions by NYS Tax and Finance that 90 days notice to the Commissioner was the only time notification requirement,” Mr. Jellie wrote to Mrs. Doyle, “but that turned out to be only one of the requirements.”
The minimum sales tax rate in New York is 7% — with 4% going to the state and the other 3% going to the local government. Counties can collect additional sales tax revenue, but not without authorization from the Legislature. In August 2013, St. Lawrence County had home rule legislation passed to collect an additional 1% in the county. The sales tax rate in the county has been 8% ever since — including in the city limits.
The current sales tax formula calls for Ogdensburg to collect 6.44% of the first 3% of sales tax that St. Lawrence County collects, as well as 6.44% of the final 1% the county accrues. The county takes 83.56% of the last 1%, while towns and villages get the final 10%. This is the agreement the county failed to extend earlier this year as the county Board of Legislators was attempting to have Ogdensburg transition to collecting the same amount of sales tax as towns and villages, which is distributed based on property value and population.
But Ogdensburg is the only city in the county and is therefore the only municipality with state-granted authority to negotiate the sales tax distribution formula with the county.
The updated sharing agreement for the final 1% of sales tax revenue, beginning March 1, 2022, will combine the 6.44% Ogdensburg is allocated with the 10% that goes to towns and villages. That total, 16.44%, will be shared with Ogdensburg, towns and villages in the county according to a 50-50 formula of assessed property value and population, according to Mrs. Doyle.
But if the city is granted its home rule legislation to collect up to an additional 1% of sales tax within the city limits, the distribution from the county of the final 1% to the city will cease.
Before the legislative session ended June 10, two bills were pending in committees — an Assembly bill in the Ways and Means Committee and a Senate version of the same bill in the Finance Committee. The Senate version of the bill passed after a big push from Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, but no action was taken on the Assembly version of the bill. It remained in the Ways and Means Committee and was not brought to the floor for a vote before the scheduled end of the legislative session.
When a bill does not move beyond a committee, it typically means the bill is dead for the year — unless the Legislature reconvenes. Legislative leaders can call lawmakers back into session at any time, but they are not required to do this. Lawmakers have suggested they will return before the end of the year to pass pending legislation, but that remains unknown.
The Legislature is scheduled to reconvene in January 2022.
“The City looks forward to obtaining the County’s support as we determine the most efficient path toward advancing the home rule legislation needed for the City to collect up to an additional 1% of sales tax within its boundaries,” Mr. Jellie wrote to Mrs. Doyle on Thursday afternoon. “Since the County’s first request for similar legislation several years ago, the City has always supported the County, to include the most recent renewal.
“I look forward to strengthening the partnership between the County and City,” he added.
