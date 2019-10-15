FINE — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies on Monday charged Steven J. Coble, 20, and Mark T. Coble, 20, each of 4236 Route 3, Apt. 3, Star Lake, with a felony count of second-degree burglary and the misdemeanors of petit larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Deputies said on the day of their arrest, the duo forcefully entered a residence on Campus Drive, stealing numerous items including alcohol, soda and food.
They were arraigned in Clifton Town Court by Justice John Dragun and were released under probation supervision.
State police assisted at the scene.
Mark Coble was additionally charged by state police on Monday in connection to what they said was reported burglary at 12:11 p.m. Sept. 20. He was charged with second-degree burglary. According to the online blotter report, he was arrested at 3:08 p.m. Monday at 60 Campus Drive, Clifton. No additional information was immediately available.
