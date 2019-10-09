FINE — Steven J. Coble, 20, 4236 State Highway 3, Apt. 3, Star Lake was charged by St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies with second-degree burglary, a class C felony on Oct. 6 following the investigation of a burglary that occurred the same day.
Mr. Coble has been accused of entering a house on Youngs Road and stealing two TVs and a large amount of change.
He was also charged with misdemeanor petit larceny.
Mr. Coble was arraigned in Canton Town Court before Town Justice Michael R. Morgan.
He was released on his own recognizance and is to appear in Fine Town Court at a later date.
