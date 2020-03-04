CANTON — Two Star Lake codefendants involved in the October burglary of a residence in Star Lake have each pleaded guilty to reduced charges in St. Lawrence County Court.
Mark Coble, 20, pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree burglary on Feb. 4, and Steven Coble, 21, pleaded guilty to that charge Wednesday, for attempting to enter a residence on Oct. 14, on Campus Drive in Star Lake.
Mark Coble was released under probation supervision pending his March 31 sentencing, at which time he is expected to receive five years of probation as part of the plea agreement.
The plea agreement satisfies all the charges on the indictment, as well as outstanding misdemeanor matters.
County Court Judge John F. Richey scheduled Steven Coble’s sentencing for May 4, and he is expected to receive the same five-year probation sentence.
Steven Coble was also released under probation supervision.
Orders of protection have been issued in favor of the homeowners.
Mark and Steven Coble were originally charged with two counts each of second-degree burglary and two counts each of third-degree burglary, all felonies, for entering four different Star Lake residences on separate occasions in September and October, intending to commit a crime.
