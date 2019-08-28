CLIFTON — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies on Aug. 25 charged Cheryl M. McRae, 54, of 125 Benson Mines Road, Star Lake, with misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Deputies said the charge stems from an investigation into a domestic incident at her residence where she was alleged to have prevented an individual from being able to call 911 by taking the phone out of the person’s hand and throwing it across the room.
Ms. McRae was arraigned in Fine Town Court and was released under probation supervision. An order of protection was issued in favor of the alleged victim.
