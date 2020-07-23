CANTON — New York’s window to apply for the latest round of rental assistance amid the COVID-19 pandemic is only open for two weeks and at least 40 percent of St. Lawrence County renters might be eligible.
Last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation that would open rent assistance through the state’s Housing and Community Renewal program until July 31.
A household is likely eligible if it meets three main requirements; it must have an income below 80 percent of the area’s median prior to March 1, 2020, rent must comprise more than 30 percent of household income, and the household must have experienced a loss of income between April 1 and July 31, 2020.
At least one tenant of the household must be a state resident and U.S. citizen.
The benefits from the program would be paid directly to a landlord and can be used to cover back rent accrued anytime between April and July.
According to data from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, of the 41,465 households in St. Lawrence County, 11,875 are renters.
According to the same data set, 4,905 or 41 percent of those renters meet the requirements for median income and portion of income going to rent.
While it’s impossible to say exactly how many of those roughly 5,000 households have seen a loss of income in the last four months, unemployment data released Tuesday shows at least 1,100 job losses in St. Lawrence County between June 2019 and June 2020.
John Tenbusch, a veteran planner in the St. Lawrence County Planning Office said it’s great to a point, but has several shortcomings, primarily the short two-week application window and the exclusion of low-income homeowners.
“Personally, I think there’s going to be a tsunami. Not for this program, but there’s going to be a tsunami of people who can’t afford their rent,” Mr. Tenbusch said. “I’d love to see a tsunami of this program, applicants overwhelming the system because that would tell the state ‘we need more.’”
According to the HUD data, 10,305 home-owning households, over a third, in St. Lawrence county make less than 80 percent of the median income.
Applications for the program are available online at hcr.ny.gov/RRP. The state has also setup a hotline for questions about the program at 1-833-499-0318.
I know COVID-19 has effected the the rental market due the non-eviction process but when is the state going to start help the property owners we or them didn't receive the extra $600 dollars as we were on the front lines and still are
