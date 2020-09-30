OGDENSBURG — The city has received a Notice of Violation from the state Department of Labor, Public Employee Safety and Health Bureau that cites three serious violations in the city’s Workplace Violence Prevention Program.
The violations, if not corrected by Nov. 12, can result in a penalty of up to $200 per day for each violation.
All of the violations concern the administration of the city’s program, including review, record keeping and training.
The first violation cites the city’s failure to be able to verify if an annual review of the program had been conducted.
The law requires an annual review of the Workplace Violence Prevention Program and an update outlining any mitigating steps taken in response to any incidents of workplace violence.
“...There were reviews done by some departments/locations but no review of the entire program,” the citation reads.
The second violation was for a failure to provide information and training on the risks of violence in the workplace.
According to the citation, the city provided training during the first quarter of 2020, but records indicate several departments, including, the museum, the library, the City Council and the mayor did not complete training.
The third item cites the city for failure to maintain records of workplace violence incidents.
“Incident reports were completed for workplace violence incidents that occurred in May 2020,” the citation reads, “however, the employer’s Workplace Violence Protection Program was implemented in 2018 and the employer was unable to verify when a review of workplace violence incident reports with the authorized employee representatives was last conducted.”
The inspection of the city’s Workplace Violence Prevention Program began May 13, which was two days after workplace violence complaints were filed against Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly, as Councilor Michael B. Powers reported to the Times in May.
During the city’s May 24 City Council meeting, a 4-3 vote went against a recommendation from the city attorney’s office to seek outside counsel to investigate workplace violence complaints reportedly made against Mr. Skelly.
“The complaints have been filed with the State Public Employee Safety and Health Bureau already,” Councilor Steven M. Fisher said at the time. “Obviously there had to be some investigation done in order to file the complaints and have them sent down to the state. I have all the confidence in the state agency to render a decision, whether it be favorable or not.”
“The City of Ogdensburg will comply with the instructions in each of these violations within the timeframe directed,” Mr. Jellie said in an email. “We are working closely with the Department of Labor to ensure our Workplace Violence Prevention Program remains proactive, responsive and definitive for the safety and well-being of all our staff and the public.”
