ALBANY — State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli recently endorsed three candidates seeking seats on the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators. DiNapoli endorsed Amber Ormasen in Legislative District 5, Margaret Garner Haggard in Legislative District 10 and Suzanne Fiacco in Legislative District 11. His endorsement is as follows:
“This year’s election is critically important and local races are just as essential in fostering good government as the national races are. With that in mind, I’m pleased to endorse Margaret Garner Haggard, Suzanne Fiacco and Amber Ormasen in their races to represent their neighbors in the St. Lawrence County Legislature. Margaret, Suzanne and Amber have all dedicated their careers to educating our children and providing themselves as positive role models, inside and outside of their respective classrooms. Being active in their communities, they each have a unique understanding of the issues facing St. Lawrence County and perhaps most importantly, they have each demonstrated genuine fiscal responsibility in previous leadership roles. As local municipal budgets have tightened due to COVID-19, fiscal responsibility will be that much more important in the months and years ahead.”
As comptroller, Mr. DiNapoli is the sole trustee of the New York State Pension Fund; a fund that has flourished under his management. He and his office also provide fiscal oversight of the state budget and make recommendations to the governor and state Legislature on proposed spending programs.
Perhaps most relevant to the St. Lawrence County races, DiNapoli is also responsible for evaluating the fiscal health of counties throughout the state and is a pre-eminent authority on municipal budgeting and fiscal responsibility. Through his endorsement of Ormasen, Haggard and Fiacco, Mr. DiNapoli has extended his confidence in their ability to help guide St. Lawrence County through the financial challenges it is facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first time the comptroller has ever endorsed legislative candidates in St. Lawrence County.
