MASSENA — Four tax-delinquent sites with petroleum spills in St. Lawrence County are being cleaned up through a collaboration between the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the county.
As part of an ongoing state-county partnership, the Department of Environmental Conservation is using New York State Oil Spill Funds administered by the State Comptroller’s Office to oversee the removal of contamination at each site, which can then be developed and returned to the tax rolls.
The sites include 43 Willow St. in Massena, 3545 County Route 14 in Madrid, 97 Main St. in Hermon and 180 Market St. in Potsdam. The cleanup efforts will remove petroleum-contaminated soils and any underground storage tanks or piping that may be present. Work is expected to be completed later this year.
DEC will take samples at each site to confirm the effectiveness of the cleanup, and clean fill will be placed in the excavation areas. The total cost of the cleanups is projected to be approximately $535,000. When work is complete, St. Lawrence County will reimburse the spill fund with a portion of the proceeds of the subsequent tax sale of the properties.
Officials gathered at the Massena site Wednesday morning to discuss the remediation efforts. DEC Region 6 Director Randall Young said the state had charged his organization with remediating petroleum-contaminated sites using funds from the New York State Environmental Protection and Spill Compensation Fund.
“We’re very grateful for the cooperation from the county that helped make this possible, and we’re very pleased that we’ll be able to help the county put a parcel that had been vacant for a long time back on the tax rolls and make this neighborhood more viable,” Mr. Young said.
He said that, during the cleanup process, six previously unknown petroleum tanks were removed. They ranged in size from 275 gallons to 4,000 gallons. They also remediated about 550 tons of petroleum in the soil and a hydraulic lift that still contained oil, “all of which created an environmental threat from the site,” Mr. Young said.
He said three of the four sites being remediated in the county were vacant, “burdening the communities to which they’re located.”
“Department staff and an environmental contractor began working at the site in Madrid on July 27. As of July 30, four previously known petroleum tanks were removed, ranging from 550 to 3,000 gallons in size. Approximately 200 tons of petroleum-contaminated soil were removed,” Mr. Young said.
He said the continuing cooperation among agencies, “and significant contributions by St. Lawrence County, is a testament to what can be done when the focus is on understanding the damage done to the environment in the past and recognizing the economic potential of these parcels.”
Massena Mayor Timmy J. Currier noted the importance of the cleanup efforts.
“Environmental remediation of contaminated sites is vital to improving our chances of dealing with blight, stabilizing our tax base and making progress on community development. This site is just one of the many examples of this in Massena. If you travel down Water Street, you will see three projects just like this, where remediation is helping us launch a renewed investment on the waterfront in our downtown,” he said.
Mr. Currier said partnerships played an important role.
“In an age where it seems that government works harder to stop progress, we demonstrate here in Massena and the north country that we can move forward together, regardless of political party, geographical boundaries or who gets the credits. Partners, friends, we never take for granted the importance of teamwork, relationships and partnerships. Let the work that occurred at this site and the many others like it here in Massena be an example of what public service should look like,” he said.
St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators Chairman Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, also spoke about the partnership. He said many other sites that the DEC and county combined forces to clean up and remediate were not just important to get back on the tax rolls.
“That’s definitely an advantage, but it gets rid of something that could potentially be a serious matter or much more serious matter as time goes on,” he said.
Mr. Lightfoot said other activities were in the works.
“I hope that we have the same success, and I’m sure we will, with the rest of these things that have come to our attention and need to be addressed, cleaned up and brought back into the useful state which they were originally intended for,’ he said.
County Attorney Stephen D. Button said they were wondering what the next step would be five years ago when the project started.
“Now, five years later, with the help of the Office of the State Comptroller, more than 50 properties in St. Lawrence County have been cleaned up and put back in good use and are now productive pieces of property within the county,” he said.
He said, in many cases, the properties were once businesses like gas stations and laundromats.
“They were right in the heart of communities and, without these cleanups, those communities would still have blight that would still be extremely visible to anyone coming,” Mr. Button said. “This is our home and I think as long as we continue to proceed forward as we are, we’ll make our home a better place.”
“Today is a great day for St. Lawrence County because it actually shows what can happen here when everybody works together, whether it be the county, the town, the village and the state,” state Sen. Patricia Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, said.
She thanked the DEC and county “for working so aggressively over the last few years to mediate these properties and going after resources that just don’t benefit St. Lawrence County as a whole, it benefits every single community.”
“We all want our county and our communities to look as best as we can . We want to do what we can to spark economic development, and everyone here knows that now is a time that’s even more important than it’s been in the past because every single local government is going to face some trying times,” Sen. Ritchie said.
