CANTON — In anticipation of what is going to be “a game changer” in Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s proposals for bail and discovery reform in his suggested 2020 budget, three St. Lawrence County Department heads are looking to have jobs created in their offices to deal with what they said will be a massive increase in their workloads.
District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua, Sheriff-elect Brooks J. Bigwarfe and Emergency Services Director Matthew R. Denner presented their cases to the county Board of Legislators during Monday night’s Operation Services Committee with the submission of vacancy authorization forms.
The request by the department heads was purely attached to the changes in discovery which will take place Jan. 1. Those changes will require prosecutors to turn over all evidence, witness lists and information pertaining to witnesses and victims.
Under the current section of the law there are certain things that are provided, such as scientific testing and search warrants.
What’s not provided are any kind of witness statements or police reports.
Mr. Pasqua requested the creation of a new assistant district attorney’s position at a base salary of $61,542. With the inclusion of $31,313 in benefits, the cost to the county for the position would be $92,855.
Mr. Denner requested the creation of a senior emergency services dispatcher position at a base salary of $42,934. With the inclusion of $21,845 in benefits, the cost to the county for the position would be $64,779.
Mr. Bigwarfe requested the creation of a new deputy’s position at a base salary of $44,097. With the inclusion of $22,437 in benefits, the cost to the county for the position would be $66,534.
“After we approve these positions, we ought to send a thank-you letter to the governor,” Legislator David W. Forsythe, R-Lisbon, said. “This is $223,000 in additional cost to the county and just to let him know that we appreciate it.”
County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle said the county’s 2020 budget has set aside $400,000 for the first efforts to deal with this.
“Part of what is a great concern to all of your department heads as well as all of their staff, is will this be enough and will this adequately deal with and address the issues that are to come?” she said. “So in that interest, I would like to make sure that, at the six-month mark, they come back to you and probably before, they can identify where the gaps are, where the challenges are and perhaps where filling these positions potentially has aided in meeting those requirements.”
That leaves, at least in this appropriation, about $175,000, $170,000 if in fact other needs come forward that need to be addressed, Mrs. Doyle said.
Mr. Pasqua said his office currently has 400 open felony cases and, on a yearly basis, opens about 3,000 misdemeanor cases.
“That is putting a lot more obligation on my office when it comes to discovery,” Mr. Pasqua said. “We are now going to have to do 100 percent, every piece of paper, anything imaginable, has to be turned over within 15 days of arraignment, with some exceptions where we can ask for extensions. That is a ginormous increase in our workload.”
He said once law enforcement gets his office what they need in terms of discovery, it would have to be reviewed before it is sent out, all in a very short time frame.
The need for the new position would add to the attorneys who have to be in county court on a daily basis, and come January, on some weeks, have two county courts going: one for trial, one for the general calendar.
Additionally, up to four ADAs are out of the office, going to night courts and justice courts, in addition to trial calendars.
“So in order to try to keep up with that, it is vital that we have an additional person,” Mr. Pasqua said.
Mr. Denner told the board that he currently has two dispatchers and that, with having received 98,000 calls in dispatch so far this year, the new discovery reform will require dispatchers to sift through call logs in an attempt to get information to Mr. Pasqua’s office in five days.
The senior dispatch position would be tasked with that as well as the other duties.
“They have to download and sort through that call information from the 911 calls; we also have to go through the radio logs and ... it could be an hour, it could be a couple of hours of radio logs. We’re going to have to go through and someone is going to have sort it out and take stuff out that isn’t pertinent to that situation.”
For the sheriff’s office, the new deputy would focus on collecting, organizing, disclosing and monitoring the flow of every case and would cover all of the discovery law and would be the designated person to work with the district attorney’s office and emergency services exclusively, Mr. Bigwarfe said.
“So any case that comes through our office, whether it be a misdemeanor or felony, this officer is going to put his eyes on it, he is going to be the one organizing it to get it over to Mr. Pasqua,” he said. “That takes a lot of lift, because with the new discovery rules, you are getting all of the materials, but you are also getting all of the recordings and any videos, jail calls, believe it or not, are part of the exculpatory information that needs to go to him.”
He said the deputy also has to be the liaison to the emergency services office to collect all the 911 calls, radio dispatches, which is all discoverable under the new law.
“I don’t want anything slipping through the cracks,” Mr. Bigwarfe said. “God forbid we lose a felony rape case, or some homicide, because we don’t have our discovery procedures lined up and over to him (Pasqua). It would be a tragedy, it really would, so this is very important to me, to the DA’s office, to the EMS, the fire departments. I know it is a game-changer. I know it is a lift for you. I didn’t write the laws, I can only fill the laws and this is something that we need here to make sure that everything gets done correctly.”
