WATERTOWN — State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder announced the release Friday of a newly redesigned north country regional license plate, part of a series of new license plates featuring the state’s 10 regions.
The plate features an image of a sailboat along the St. Lawrence River in front of the Thousand Islands Bridge.
“Every region of our state has something unique and interesting about it, and we are happy to celebrate that uniqueness by making these new license plates available for New York drivers,” Mr. Schroeder said in a statement. “These also allow drivers to put their own unique touch on their vehicles and show pride for the place they live.”
The plates for the remaining nine regions will be unveiled and made available for sale throughout the month of June.
In total, there are more than 200 custom license plates available from the DMV, representing branches of the military and veterans, counties and regions of New York State, professions, causes, sports teams and more.
Custom plates may be ordered on the DMV website at dmv.ny.gov, by mail or by calling the Custom Plates office at (518) 402-4838
