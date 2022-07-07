PAUL SMITHS — A state Environmental Conservation Law was recently enacted that requires boaters operating any kind of motorized watercraft in the Adirondack Park and within 10 miles of the park’s boundary to obtain and possess a certification that confirms their motorboat is free of harmful aquatic invasive species.
The new measure to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species took effect in June.
It’s meant to complement the existing Adirondack Aquatic Invasive Species Spread Prevention Program operated by the Paul Smith’s College Adirondack Watershed Institute.
The public can learn more about this regulation from a video and fact sheet and can find locations around the region to get a courtesy inspection and a free boat wash at adkwatershed.org/clean-drain-dry.
The mission of the Paul Smith’s College Adirondack Watershed Institute is to protect clean water, conserve habitat and support the health and well-being of the people in the Adirondacks through science, collaboration and real-world experiences for students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.