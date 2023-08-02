OGDENSBURG — The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York is moving forward with a request from the state Office of Mental Health to demolish 10 vacant and deteriorating buildings at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center complex.

DASNY states that the Letchworth Complex at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center, 1 Chimney Point Drive, Ogdensburg, was constructed in 1890 and has been vacant since 1988. The complex is in a “dilapidated and deteriorated condition.”

