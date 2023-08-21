OGDENSBURG — A report from the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York finds that there are no alternatives to demolishing 10 deteriorated and vacant buildings at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center.

The report follows an August announcement that 10 buildings — 117, 118, 119, 120, 121, 122, 123, 124, 125 and 210 — in the psychiatric center’s Letchworth Complex would be demolished due to the complex being in a “dilapidated and deteriorated condition.” The complex, constructed in 1890, has been vacant since 1988.

