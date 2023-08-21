OGDENSBURG — A report from the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York finds that there are no alternatives to demolishing 10 deteriorated and vacant buildings at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center.
The report follows an August announcement that 10 buildings — 117, 118, 119, 120, 121, 122, 123, 124, 125 and 210 — in the psychiatric center’s Letchworth Complex would be demolished due to the complex being in a “dilapidated and deteriorated condition.” The complex, constructed in 1890, has been vacant since 1988.
In March, DASNY completed a “Study of Feasible and Prudent Alternatives” after the state’s Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (OPRHP) found that the Letchworth Complex, due to its architecture, would be considered eligible for listing in the New York State and National Registers of Historic Places. CHA Consulting provided the visual assessment for DASNY.
Both DASNY and CHA Consulting recommended demolition of the 10 buildings.
“Based on the visual assessment performed, which was limited due to safety concerns, and careful evaluation of the photo documentation, CHA recommends that the Letchworth Building Complex structures be demolished. Considering the extent and potential for continuing deterioration & instability of the building structures, further collapse of additional sections is possible,” stated CHA.
In the report, DASNY stated that it was imperative that the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center have a campus that is “functional and safe” and “fosters an environment conducive to the well-being of individuals receiving services, as well as employees and visitors.”
“The subject buildings do not contribute to the functionality and safety of the St. Lawrence PC campus, and in fact, have the exact opposite effect. The subject buildings do not foster an environment conducive to the well-being of individuals receiving services, the employees serving the clients of St. Lawrence PC, nor the family and visitors accessing the campus. With break-ins, acts of vandalism, and the trespassing of thrill seekers occurring regularly, the subject buildings are a liability to the State of New York in their current condition, as they present an “attractive nuisance,” i.e., a dangerous condition on a property that may attract people onto the land, resulting in potential risk or harm to their safety,” the report stated, “Moreover, there is strong community and political support for the removal of these deteriorated buildings.”
The state abandoned some of the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center stone buildings beginning in the early 1980s, according to reports. Many of the buildings have been empty since the mid-1990s, when the center’s operations were consolidated into new buildings which stand among the abandoned ones.
When the demolition was announced, Assemblyman Scott Gray, R-Watertown, called it a “much-needed first step.”
“The demolition is a turning point for Ogdensburg, which is burdened by unassessed property that, in turn, is shifted onto the taxpayers of Ogdensburg,” stated Gray, “Hopefully, this is a first step to return this land to its productive potential.”
