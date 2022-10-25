OGDENSBURG — New York State Professional Fire Fighters Association President Sam Fresina has responded to City Manager Stephen P. Jellie’s allegations of illegal clauses in the contract between the city and the firefighters union.
On Monday morning, Mr. Jellie told WWNY-TV, Channel 7 News that the city was halting hazard pay to firefighters and is seeking full repayment of non-warranted hazard pay totaling $311,000 due to an illegal section in the contract between the union and the city.
During the City Council meeting that night, tensions rose between Mr. Jellie and the councilors over the situation. Councilor Michael B. Powers argued hazard pay would not have been paid if cuts to the department had not been made.
Mr. Fresina sent out a news release on Tuesday arguing the same point.
“The mayor (Jeffrey M. Skelly) and Mr. Jellie — have once again concocted a scheme to punish those with whom they disagree. In reality, this is little more than a veiled and vindictive political effort designed to unfairly punish those who have selflessly served it,” Mr. Fresina wrote. “The notion of providing hazard pay is a long-standing commitment — by city officials to Ogdensburg’s firefighters — and an acknowledgement of the risk firefighters face each day.”
Mr. Fresina also said that the contract is a six-year agreement that was negotiated and approved in 2019 with its terms implemented in 2020.
“It is also revealing that Mr. Jellie, on the eve of his departure from Ogdensburg, has elected to take an action not based on merit — but rather revenge,” Mr. Fresina said. “And, as a result, the community will be forced to pay for unnecessary legal fees and court determined awards — stemming from this juvenile behavior.”
The councilors voted unanimously Monday night to get a legal opinion on the matter from attorney Paul J. Sweeney with Coughlin & Gerhart LLP, Binghamton, at the next City Council meeting.
Mr. Jellie is resigning as city manager effective Nov. 4.
