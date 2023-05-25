NY gives Ogdensburg $1.8M grant to tear down cheese plant

Pictured is the former cheese plant at 30 Main St., Ogdensburg. A state grant of $1.8 million was recently announced that will allow the city of Ogdensburg to demolish the 8 parcels that make up the extensive property. Chris Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — The City of Ogdensburg has received a $1.8 million grant from the state’s Restore New York Initiative for the demolition of the former cheese plant at 30 Main St.

Announced Monday at the City Council meeting by Planning Director Andrea Smith, the grant focuses on the demolition and remediation of eight parcels at 30 Main St. The city’s grant allocation is part of $112.9 million awarded to 70 projects across the state through the Restore New York Initiative that supports municipal revitalization efforts to remove blighted properties and reinvigorate downtowns.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.