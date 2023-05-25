OGDENSBURG — The City of Ogdensburg has received a $1.8 million grant from the state’s Restore New York Initiative for the demolition of the former cheese plant at 30 Main St.
Announced Monday at the City Council meeting by Planning Director Andrea Smith, the grant focuses on the demolition and remediation of eight parcels at 30 Main St. The city’s grant allocation is part of $112.9 million awarded to 70 projects across the state through the Restore New York Initiative that supports municipal revitalization efforts to remove blighted properties and reinvigorate downtowns.
“I think we all needed some good news,” Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly said after the announcement was made.
In a press release, the city states that the areas slated for demolition are eight, unique and interconnected parcels that make up a city block that is 3.24 acres in size. The city took ownership of the property through tax sale foreclosure in 2009. The property had been previously owned by Tubroburg LLC.
“This area at the confluence of the St. Lawrence and Oswegatchie Rivers has been steeped in manufacturing history, leaving a legacy of contamination and blighted abandoned buildings at the heart of the Marina District. This area is a hazardous void between up-and-coming private investment, and the historical residential fabric of a neighborhood at the center of the city; all within the city’s designated Brownfield Opportunity Area,” the press release stated.
The grant will allow the city to move forward with improving the property for future development.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for the city and our downtown” Mr. Skelly said in the press release.
Ms. Smith stated that “the city is grateful for the award and eager to get started on the catalytic project for the city.”
City officials stated that it will have to provide a 20% match or $320,000 for the project.
Over the past year, the cheese plant has stayed in the news.
In March of 2022, the city and the cheese plant’s former owner, Menachem Bistritzky of Tubroburg LLC, reached a financial settlement of $30,000 “in full settlement of all claims and counterclaims raised by or on behalf of the parties and in full satisfaction of the Judgment and the Contempt Order in the Action,” according to City Council’s resolution at the time.
The two entities had been in litigation for nearly 10 years in civil action in state Supreme Court. Lawsuits filed by the city claimed that the company owed unpaid rent, an unpaid tax bill of more than $200,000 and unpaid water and sewer charges. The company claimed the city unfairly charged for water and sewer services at the plant.
Litigation resulted in a $317,050 judgment against Tubroburg in 2020. However, the settlement last year negated the judgment.
Then in June of 2022, firefighters from Ogdensburg and neighboring departments battled a blaze at the abandoned cheese plant. Department of Public Works crews knock down two structures there that had been heavily damaged by the fire. The cause of the fire was never determined.
