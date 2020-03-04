The state Senate is set to pass a bill that will require all adult passengers of motor vehicles to wear a seat belt, including backseat passengers.
According to a release issued Tuesday, the legislation to amend the Vehicle and Traffic Law will require the use of seat belts by all passengers 16 years of age and older riding in any seat in a motor vehicle.
The press release referenced recent data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration showing that almost half of the 37,133 people who died in car crashed in 2017 were not wearing a seat belt.
“Numbers do not lie,” said Sen. David Carlucci, who sponsored the bill. “If you fail to buckle up in the backseat, experts say you are 2 times more likely to be killed and 8 times more likely to be seriously injured. Thank you to AAA and all the advocates who supported this life-saving bill.”
Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins commended Mr. Carlucci for working to see the bill pass.
“Wearing seat belts saves lives,” the release quotes her as saying. “That is why we need to ensure our state’s residents use them. The Senate Majority will continue to advance legislation to keep New Yorkers safe.”
